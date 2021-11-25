As polling for Tripura civic polls concluded on Thursday evening, 98 persons were arrested for poll-related violence in the state, police said.

Speaking to reporters, Director General of Police of Tripura Police, VS Yadav said, "98 people arrested for poll-related violence in Tripura Today. This includes people from AITC, CPI(M), BJP and 41 outsiders violating the restrictions."

"The pictures, videos and location of violent incidents that took place across the state were not reported to the police or state election commission beforehand. Things came in media first and after a long time the officials were intimated. Accordingly, actions were taken," he said.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

Agartala witnessed a heated atmosphere with opposition parties like the Left and the Trinamool Congress staging protests.

According to the Election Commission of India, there was 81.52 per cent voting turnout till 9.30 pm.

The opposition parties have raised serious allegations against ruling BJP government and accused it of open intimidation and attacks on candidates and polling agents.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, however, refuted the charges and said that the opposition was trying to obtain public sympathy fearing defeat.

BJP's rebel MLA Sudip Roy Barman also came out in support of the opposition parties and said, "such kind of activities were earning a bad name for the party. According to police, the situation is under control and an extensive security net has been extended across the city to avert any unwanted incident."

Speaking to the ANI, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar Ramesh Yadav said, "the whole election process is running peacefully and the media is keeping its close watch on the procedures. Nothing is there. People are exercising their franchise. One of the Trinamool Congress leaders said that enough security has been given to his booth. Now a separate delegation sat on a Dharna in front of the East Agartala Police Station. We are not going to tolerate this and if section 144 is violated strict action is going to be taken against them."

Yadav also said that the CPI(M) had also staged a dharna in front of the West Agartala Police Station and the police took note of the party's grievances.

( With inputs from ANI )

