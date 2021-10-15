AAP alleges North MCD not depositing employees' GPF since 2014

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that the North Municipal Corporation of Delhi has not deposited money in the General Provident Fund (GPF) of its employees since 2014.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, AAP Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "We asked some questions related to GPF from North MCD and got information that there should be Rs 1232.45 crore for GPF in North MCD account. Out of this, it needs to pay a total of Rs 38.24 crore to retired employees. Surprisingly, the account of North MCD has only Rs 28 crore for this and money has not been deposited in this account since 2014."

He further stated that GPF is deducted every month for every employee, every officer in the corporation, and they receive this amount at the time of retirement.

The AAP spokesperson questioned North MCD and asked the whereabouts of the money.

"GFP is being deducted every month from salaries, so where is it going? If any company deducts GPF money, then there is a provision of jail for it," he said.

"Adesh Gupta, tell us where did these Rs 1,200 crore go?" he asked.

( With inputs from ANI )

