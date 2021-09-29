AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ludhiana; to meet industrialists

Amid a political crisis in the Punjab Congress, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will reach Ludhiana on Wednesday for his two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

The Delhi Chief Minister is scheduled to meet some industrialists and businessmen in Ludhiana at 4 pm today.

Kejriwal is scheduled to address a conference at 11 am on Thursday in Ludhiana, where he will unveil the roadmap of the AAP in providing employment to the youngsters of Punjab.

Kejriwal's visit to Punjab comes a day after Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post. It is expected that the AAP convenor will comment on the recent turmoil in the Punjab Congress.

AAP has been critical of Sidhu in the recent past and recently called him anti-Dalit.

After Sidhu's resignation as Punjab chief on Tuesday, AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj had called him anti-Dalit and said the Congress leader could not tolerate a Dalit - Charanjit Singh Channi - becoming the CM.

In June, as a part of its poll promises in Punjab, scheduled in 2022, the AAP chief had announced 300 units of free electricity.

( With inputs from ANI )

