AAP Punjab delegation meets victims' families in Lakhimpur Kheri after hours of police custody

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab delegation was released on Wednesday afternoon after being detained by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police for "about 18 hours" to meet the families of the deceased farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri district.

The delegation, led by AAP Punjab co-in-charge Raghav Chadha and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, was on its way to Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday evening; when they were detained by the UP police.

AAP delegation first visited the house of Nachhatar Singh, a deceased farmer of village Dhaurahra. The delegation also shared grief with the family of journalist Raman Kashyap.

Disclosing this in a statement issued from the party headquarters, Raghav Chadha said that while sharing his grief with the family members of the deceased farmer, he made the family members of the victim talk to AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on phone.

According to Chadha, "Expressing sympathy with the family members of the victims, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has assured that the Aam Aadmi Party would extend all possible legal and financial assistance to all the aggrieved farming families. Will always stand by them and will be available on the phone anytime."

Raghav Chadha said the delegation assured the families of the victims of all help and firm support including free legal aid. He said the AAP has firmly stood with the country's 'Annadatas' and will continue to stand till the farmers' movement wins.

( With inputs from ANI )

