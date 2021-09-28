AAP's Raghav Chaddha says 'selfish leaders' of Congress incompetent in running 'stable, progressive, inclusive' administration in Punjab

Shortly after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post of Punjab Congress President, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chaddha on Tuesday said that 'selfish leaders' of Congress are incompetent in running 'stable, progressive, inclusive' administration in Punjab.

Chaddha took to his social media and tweeted, "Complete and absolute state of anarchy in Punjab Congress. How can the people of Punjab expect these selfish leaders to give a stable, progressive and inclusive administration?"

"How can these people be trusted with a state which has 550km border with Pakistan?" stated in tweeted further.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Unit of the Congress.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu said in his letter after resigning.

Sidhu was appointed as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on July 23. He has submitted his resignation to the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi today.

Capt Amarinder Singh told in an exclusive interview that he will oppose any move to make Sidhu chief ministerial face for reasons of national security.He also termed Sidhu as "incompetent".

"Navjot Singh Sidhu is an incompetent man, he is going to be a disaster. I will oppose his name for the next CM face. He has a connection with Pakistan. It will be a threat to national security...: Amarinder Singh told .

Sidhu's resignation comes just before former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's visit to the national capital, who was visiting Delhi after he resigned on September 18.The tussle in Punjab Congress escalated in August, the party's central leadership has sought to bury the hatchet by appointing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the desire of the Chief Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor