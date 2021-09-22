Abuse of girls by fathers a matter of serious concern, says Andhra Women Commission Chairperson

During a visit to Vijaywada district jail as a part of 'Poshan Maah', Andhra Pradesh Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said on Wednesday that the abuse of girls by their fathers is a serious concern and the commission is considering bringing a stringent act to tackle the woman safety within family.

"The abuse of girls by fathers is a matter of serious concern. The commission is thinking of bringing a special act more stringent than the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for handling the situations where the girls and women have no safety within their own house," Padma said.

Padma also said that women's issues were being misused for politics and all the parties must stop indulging in political mud-slinging and work together to tackle atrocities against women and girls.

Highlighting the commission's success, she added, "Women safety and empowerment are better now in Andhra Pradesh. The commission has focused on girl child education and sexual harassment of women in the unorganised sector etc. Steps are being taken to prevent sexual atrocities on girls. On the other hand, the women commission has been organising e-Nari webinars in all universities."

As a part of the nutrition awareness program, she enquired about the food menu for women prisoners and expressed satisfaction.

R Suez, Director, Andhra Pradesh Women Commission said, "Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with the National Commission for Women is organising many events under the Poshan Maah. We are also doing programmes in jails to make female prisoners aware of their food, its ingredients, and the menu. We have done this programme in Guntur and Vijaywada jails and it will be conducted in different parts of the state tomorrow. It will be conducted in jails of Chittoor and Kadapa."

Suez added that events on women empowerment will also be organised in which focus will be on government schemes for women, their impact, and on nutrition. Competitions will be held among girl students. The commission is also contacting women who are pregnant, lactating and in their menopause phase, as per Suez.

'POSHAN Maah' is being celebrated under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Several events are being organised across the country as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year to commemorate 75 years of independence.

POSHAN Abhiyaan is the Government of India's flagship programme to improve nutritional outcomes for children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

( With inputs from ANI )

