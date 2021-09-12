ACB arrests two officials of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation on corruption charges

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC) manager and coordinator on alleged corruption charges.

As per the note from ACB., RSLDC manager, Rahul Garg and scheme coordinator, Ashok Sangwan were arrested while taking a bribe of Rs five lakhs from the complaint.

The office of RSLDC has been sealed, stated the press note.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor