Accused in alleged anti-conversion racket used money received through hawala for anti-govt protest: Vadodara police

The Vadodara crime branch on Friday registered an FIR against two accused who were earlier arrested in an alleged anti-conversion racket.

The accused were arrested in an alleged anti-conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh on Friday said that in the last five years, the accused received Rs 60 crore through hawala which was used for anti-government protests.

Speaking to media persons on Friday here, the police commissioner said: "FIR registered under several sections of IPC against two accused earlier arrested in an alleged anti-conversion racket. In the last five years, the accused received Rs 60 crore through hawala apart from Rs 19 crore by foreign donations.

"Hawala funds used to come via Dubai. They also received foreign donations from UK, USA and UAE through a trust. Accused also got 103 mosques built in five states. They also used hawala funding for anti-government protests and have connections in Jammu and Kashmir also," Singh said.

"The accused have been identified as Salahuddin Sheikh and Mohammad Umar Gautam," he said.

He also said that the accused will be presented before a court on September 3.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

