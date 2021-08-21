Action taken against 10,475 persons under Uttarakhand Police's 'Mission Maryada'

Action has been against 10,475 people so far under the Uttarakhand Police's 'Mission Maryada'. A fine of Rs 19,50,480 has been collected so far from violators.

A 'Mission Maryada' campaign was launched by Uttarakhand Police on July 15 to maintain the dignity of pilgrimages places and cleanliness at tourist sites.

"To maintain the dignity of pilgrimage places and cleanliness at tourist places, a #MissionMaryada campaign was launched from July 15, 2021. Action against 10,475 people has been taken so far in the state. 1,870 people have been arrested and a total fine of Rs 19,50,480 has been collected," Uttarakhand Police tweeted.

