Active 'Jan Militia' member wanted in Dantewada jail break held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
By ANI | Published: September 16, 2021 12:03 PM2021-09-16T12:03:22+5:302021-09-16T12:10:07+5:30
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday arrested notorious "Jan Militia" active member Bhima Punem from Usur in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.
A joint force, including CRFF and Chhattisgarh Police, arrested Punem at the outskirt of village Nadpalli area in Bijapur district, said the CRPF.
The 35-year-old Naxal was wanted in so many cases including the Dantewada jailbreak, said the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) responsible to provide internal security in Maoist-hit states.
"Punem is a notorious and active Jan Militia member of Usoor and Galgam area. Now he is under the custody of Usur police station for further joint interrogation," said a CRPF officer.
In this catch, the officer said, intelligence and planning of operations by the company commander of CRPF's 196 Battalion was instrumental.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor