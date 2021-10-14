Actor Jacqueline Fernandez likely to appear before ED tomorrow in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case
By ANI | Published: October 14, 2021 12:13 PM2021-10-14T12:13:31+5:302021-10-14T12:20:05+5:30
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez will join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case in Delhi on October 15, sources said.
She will appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a probe into the case, sources close to the developments told ANI.
Actor Nora Fatehi also arrived at the ED's office today to join the investigation into the same case.
A Delhi Court on Saturday had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs 200 crores extortion case.
They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was being run from a Delhi jail.
( With inputs from ANI )
