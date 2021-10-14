Actor Nora Fatehi to join ED probe in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi on Thursday arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.

A Delhi Court on Saturday had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was being run from a Delhi jail.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor