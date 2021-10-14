Actor Nora Fatehi to join ED probe in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case
By ANI | Published: October 14, 2021 12:03 PM2021-10-14T12:03:18+5:302021-10-14T12:10:07+5:30
Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi on Thursday arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar case.
A Delhi Court on Saturday had sent Sukesh Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case.
They were arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the extortion racket which was being run from a Delhi jail.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor