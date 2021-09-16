Actor turned politician Suresh Gopi discusses 'Love Jihad, Narcotic Jihad' with Pala Bishop

Actor turned politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Suresh Gopi visited Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt at Bishop House on Thursday morning and held discussions about 'Love Jihad and Narcotic Jihad' with Bishop.

After Pala Bishop made the controversial 'Love Jihad and Narcotic Jihad' remarks, BJP had extended support to him after he faced attacks from various quarters.

While addressing devotees at a church in Pala, Bishop Kallarangatt alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and said that these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims.

It is learnt that Suresh Gopi would appraise the BJP's national leadership about the developments.

Earlier, the BJP delegation led by AN Radhakrishnan and PK Krishnadas had met Mar Joseph Kallarangatt.

( With inputs from ANI )

