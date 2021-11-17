Actors like Salman Khan should encourage Muslims to get vaccinated against COVID-19: Mumbai Mayor

Expressing concerns over 'religious apprehensions among Muslims' on COVID-19 vaccination, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday hoped that celebrities like Salman Khan will help raise awareness among Muslims to get vaccinated.

"Whenever vaccination happened there were religious apprehensions in Muslims, which delayed it slightly. Hoping that Muslims will take jabs and actors like Salman Khan should encourage them," said Mumbai Mayor on the issue of the Muslim community not in favour of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the state government is in talks with religious leaders and celebrities like Salman Khan to raise awareness on COVID-19 vaccination.

While speaking to ANI, Tope said, "In order to get more people vaccinated, we will be getting religious leaders, celebrities to create awareness on vaccination. We are also in talks to bring onboard celebrities like Salman Khan for the awareness drive."

As many as 10,41,16,963 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Maharashtra, wherein 6,98,15,228 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine, as per the data of the Union Health Ministry.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 113.68 Crore (1,13,68,79,685) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

( With inputs from ANI )

