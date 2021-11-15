Adityanath visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple, inspected area

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday.

"Goddess Annapurna 'Shobha Yatra' will reach here tonight and the idol of the goddess will be installed here," he said.

The idol will be installed under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister added.

"We express our gratitude to our prime minister that the idol that was stolen for 108 years back and found in Canada, Indian government succeed in taking it back in India," Adityanath said.

The chief minister also inspected the progress of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project and said "Every Kashi people are feeling great and thankful to PM Modi for the speedy work."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor