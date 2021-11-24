Adoption authority asked to help parents obtain NOCs from abroad

New Delhi, Nov 24 The Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) on Wednesday was directed by the Delhi High Court to consider implementing various steps to provide assistance and enable foster and biological parents to obtain the required certification and obtain no-objection from both District Magistrates as well as the foreign authorities.

CARA, under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, regulates the adoption of orphaned, abandoned and surrendered children. A bench of Justice Pratibha M. Singh gave the direction while hearing a petition related to the international adoption of Indian children.

The court asked the adoption authority to file a status report within two weeks on the details of such pending applications and the time period for which they have been pending with the CARA.

The court asked the authority to inform the pending applicants of inter-country adoptions about the 2021 Regulations under which families can receive a no-objection certificate from the CARA to take the child abroad.

The Court also directed that all communications with foreign authorities or District Magistrates or any other parties made by CARA shall also be copied by an e-mail to the party concerned as also their authorized representatives so that the procedure being followed and the progress of the application is within their knowledge as well. This would also enable the parties concerned to follow up with the concerned foreign authority or with the District Magistrate for issuance of the certification.

In further direction, CARA was sought to create a 24-hour online and offline helpline or desk to enable adoptive parents to contact the authority at their convenience. The feasibility of the same shall be reviewed by CARA and shall be submitted before this Court by way of a status report, the direction stated.

CARA shall also consider permitting lawyers to appear as authorized representatives to coordinate and facilitate the various formalities that are required to be undertaken, the Court said.

Further hearing in the matter has been listed for December 20, 2021.

