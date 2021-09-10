After bridge over Odisha river collapses, driver of truck hanging precariously rescued in 10 hour operation

Driver of a truck who got trapped inside his vehicle after a section of an old iron bridge over river Kharla collapsed in Odisha's Sambalpur district, has been rescued after a 10-hour long operation, fire department officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday near Kuchinda town in Odisha's Sambalpur district on National Highway 49, Faglus Kuzur, Central Officer of Kuchinda Fire Station said.

"On Thursday night when a truck was crossing the Jhulen Bridge a span of the bridge collapsed as a result of which the truck was left drooping along with the bridge," said Kuzur.

"Police along with personnel from the fire brigade and the medical team rushed to the spot to rescue the helper who managed to escape from the truck. The driver who got compressed in the truck's cabin was rescued today (Friday) morning after a 10-hour operation," Kuzur added.

Both the men have been admitted to the Kuchinda Sub Divisional Hospital.

After the incident, the Kuchinda sub-division main road has been cut off from Sambalpur leading to a pile-up of vehicles on both sides of the National Highway.

( With inputs from ANI )

