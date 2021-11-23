After decision to repeal farm laws, RSS advocates wider consultations before push for any bills on population control, Uniform Civil Code

With the Centre having decided to repeal three farm laws in the winter session of parliament, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders feel that the government should try to build consensus and have wider consultations before any move to bring bills on "population control" and on Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

According to sources, RSS feels that bills on population control and Uniform Civil Code are important but these should be made into laws after wider consultations as a section of society has apprehensions on these issues.

Sources in Sangh said there is a general feeling that having consensus on the issues will help diffuse any tensions in the society. There have been demands within the BJP for bringing bills related to population control and Uniform Civil Code.

Sources also said that there was no discussion with the RSS on three farm bills before their introduction in the parliament.

They said RSS was neither consulted before the farm bills were introduced in parliament nor when a decision was taken to repeal them.

The sources also said the RSS affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, which deals with issues related to agriculture and farmers, had sent a draft to be included in farm laws which was not accepted fully. BKS is in favour of bringing a law on minimum support price (MSP) for crops to give profitable prices to farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on Gurpurab that the government will repeal three farm laws. Farmers have been protesting against these laws on the borders of Delhi.

