After heavy rain, 1,400 people shifted away from low-lying areas of Rajkot

Following heavy rainfall, normal life was disrupted and about 1,400 people had to be shifted to shelters away from low lying areas in Rajkot.

"In last 24 hours, the city received 13 inches of rainfall and there is high rainfall warning for tomorrow also. Around 1,400 people shifted to shelters and over 300 people were rescued as many areas got waterlogging. No casualties reported so far," Amit Arora, Commissioner Rajkot Municipal Corporation told ANI.

Earlier today, soon after assuming charge of the top post in Gujarat, Chief Minister held a high-level meeting to review the floodlike situation created due to heavy rains in Saurashtra and especially in parts of Jamnagar and Rajkot districts.

As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the new Chief Minister had a telephone conversation with the Collector of Jamnagar and gave clear instructions for rescue and relief operations. He asked the officials to carry out the evacuation of people trapped in the water with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

"He sought details about the condition of the reservoir of Aji-2 Dam due to heavy rains in Rajkot and urged the Rajkot Municipal Commissioner and Collector to move the people from the low lying areas to a safe place immediately," the CMO said.

In Rajkot, the Chief Minister also obtained the details regarding 1,155 people living in the low lying areas of Aji who were shifted to safer places.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor