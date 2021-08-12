After Rahul Gandhi, Congress alleges it has been locked out of Twitter

The conflict between Congress and Twitter is growing. After locking the account of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, now Twitter has locked the account of Congress. The Congress has accused Twitter of shutting down its account. "Our fight will continue," Congress said.

The Congress announced the closure of its Twitter account through Facebook. "Even when our leaders were imprisoned, we were not intimidated. So why be afraid when our Twitter account is locked? We are the Congress. We are the message of the people. We are fighting. We will keep fighting, 'the Congress has decided. If it is a crime to raise a voice for justice for a raped girl, then we will commit this crime a hundred times. Jai Hind, Satyamev Jayate, reacted the Congress.

A nine-year-old girl was raped in Delhi. The girl was murdered after the rape. Rahul Gandhi visited the family of this girl. Rahul shared a photo of the meeting on Twitter. As a result, Rahul's account was locked on Twitter. Along with Rahul Gandhi, the accounts of some other Congress leaders have also been blocked on Twitter. This includes Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, Sushmita Dev and many other leaders.



