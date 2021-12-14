Agartala Municipal Corporation to act strictly against tax evasion, says Mayor

Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Deepak Majumder on Monday said that the new council is not eager to impose new taxes on the city people but adequate measures would be undertaken to prevent large-scale tax evasion.

"We have no intention either to increase the existing tax slabs or to introduce new taxes. But, there is a section of people who deliberately evade taxes," the Mayor said.

"To offer better services to the people, we need enough funds and taxes charged by the corporation and it is a medium of revenue generation," he said while appealing to the people to make sure that taxes are paid in time.

Majumder took over as the second Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, the only civic body of that stature in the state.

"This is for the first time the council has had zero space for the opposition. The thumping majority indicates the wide public support we have," he said.

"For the last 20 years, the Left ruled the corporation time and again. But, in these elections, they were rejected completely," Majumder said.

People who were deprived of public welfare schemes for long years responded to the deprivation by casting their valuable vote to us this time, he further said.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas', Mantra, the Mayor said "the newly formed council shall work for everyone. No one will be left behind. Political affiliations shall play no role in getting government benefits."

On being asked about the roadmap of the new council, Majumder said, "The roadmap to the new council is simple. We want to reach each and every citizen of the city with good governance and ease of living."

"The standard of living in Agartala city requires improvement and we shall do this. Expediting the smart city projects, construction of lanes, sewerage, and drainage wherever required will be undertaken under the schemes," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

