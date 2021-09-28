Agencies have changed history of disaster management in country: Amit Shah

National Disaster Management Authority, along with implementing agencies State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) have worked to change the history of disaster management of the country in 17 years, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Addressing the 17th foundation day celebrations of the National Disaster Management Authority, the Minister said the disaster management authority has worked to link the sensitivity of the entire country with disaster management.

On the occasion, the Home Minister also announced the extension of the Centrally sponsored Aapda Mitra community volunteer programme across 350 disaster-prone districts across the country.

"If the disaster has to be responded to in a few seconds, then only the local public can do it, only Aapda Mitra community volunteer can do it from village to village. The concept of Aapda Mitra is very good, it is necessary to prepare the public for disaster," said Shah.

Shah informed that the Aapda Mitra scheme has already been launched on a pilot basis in 30 flood-prone districts in 25 states.

"5500 Aapda Mitras and Aapda Sakhis have been added to this. Now we are going to implement Aapda Mitra Yojana in 350 districts affected by the disaster," he added.

The Minister further informed that government will provide the insurance coverage of all community volunteers in disaster response (Aapda Mitra) connected with NDMA.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor