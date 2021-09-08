Agitation by farmers not politically motivated, carried out by their unions, says Bhupinder Hooda

The agitation by farmers against farm laws is being run by their unions and not any political party, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Wednesday and urged the government to initiate talks with them over their demands.

Addressing the media, Hooda said that many political parties, including Congress, support the farmers' demands but their agitation is not politically motivated and is being run by their unions.

"The farmers are demanding a guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) in the new laws as their crops are not being procured on MSP in the markets. The government should initiate talks with them and come up with a solution," the Congress leader said.

The BJP has accused Congress of misleading protesting farmers.

The former chief minister also said the government and the farmers should ensure that the protests are held peacefully and there is no violence.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws.

The farmers are also demanding action against officials involved in the police lathi-charge in Karnal on August 28. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said on Wednesday that farmers will continue their sit-in protest around the mini secretariat in Karnal district after talks between them and the district administration failed to make headway.

( With inputs from ANI )

