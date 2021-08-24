Agra: Birthday party turns tragic as building collapses due to loud sound of DJ, two dead

A shocking incident has taken place in Agra in Uttar Pradesh. A building collapsed due to loud sound of DJ. Two people died on the spot and 15 others were seriously injured. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Aniket Chaudhary birthday party was organized at his friend Sonu Verma's house in Tajganj. Many people were invited for the party.

According to reports, the roof of the house may have collapsed due to the shock of the sound of DJ or the weight of the people dancing to the tune of the songs. Sonu Verma had bought the house 30 years ago and was renovating it. Sonu's friend Aniket Chaudhary's birthday party was organized on Monday. The party, on the second floor, was attended by 50 people. During the party DJ was playing songs loudly.

The building suddenly collapsed while the party was going on. The noise was so loud that people from the area gathered. They informed the police about it. When the police got the information, they rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. According to the police, the bodies of the two have been recovered. Also, 15 injured have been evacuated and some are in critical condition.



