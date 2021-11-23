Agriculture Ministry to finalize dates to discuss three farm laws in forthcoming session of Parliament, assures Pralhad Joshi

Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the Agriculture Ministry is deliberating on dates to discuss the three farm laws in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament.

During a press conference here today, Joshi while responding to a question on when will the three farm laws be repealed in Parliament, said, "The Ministry of Agriculture is deliberating and it will be decided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced it. When it comes to Parliament we will look into as to when it should be listed."

The Union Cabinet is likely to take up the withdrawal of the three farm laws for approval on November 24, government sources said.

The Bills for withdrawal of the laws will then be introduced in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to commence from November 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 19 announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

The Prime Minister had also announced that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since the Centre had passed the laws in 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

