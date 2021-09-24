Ahead of meeting with Congress leadership, Channi meets Punjab MLAs in Delhi

Ahead of the meeting with the Congress high command, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is holding meetings with the state party MLAs at Kapurthala House in the national capital.

Channi reached Delhi for a discussion with party high command on the state cabinet expansion.

Punjab Congress MLA Gurkeerat Singh Kotli, Lakhbir Singh Lakha, Parminder Pinki and Madan Lal Jalalpur are present in the meeting with the Chief Minister.

This will be the second meeting of the Punjab Chief Minister with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the last 24hrs. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is not present in any of these meetings.

Yesterday, a meeting between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab CM was held that lasted for around 5 hours.

Today also a meeting is expected to take place late in the night. However, the timing of the meeting is not yet confirmed. This is Channi's third visit to Delhi.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, Punjab In-charge Harish Rawat and Senior Congress leader and in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken were present in yesterday's meeting.

Channi along with Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu had met senior Congress leader Ambika Soni and KC Venugopal on September 20.

However, looking at the present political scenario of the Punjab Congress, it seems that the internal conflicts within the party don't seem to reach an end soon.

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh today again slammed the Congress party and said that if senior leaders like him are humiliated and insulted by the party, then what would be the situation of the party workers.

"Yes, there's no space for anger in politics. But is there space for humiliation and insult in a grand old party like @INCIndia? If a senior party leader like me can be treated like this, I wonder what the workers must go through!', " Amarinder Singh said, in a tweet today.

