Ahmedabad youth cheated of Rs 72,000 while attempting for Rs 750 refund

A 21-year-lost Ahmedabad youth lost Rs 72,727 to cyber fraudsters while attempting to get a refund of Rs 750 for his shirt. He contacted the customer care of the company, who withdrew Rs 72,727 from his account. In his complaint, the victim mentioned that he did not get the delivery of the shirt and hence asked for his money to be refunded.

He contacted the customer care of the company on the number listed on their page, stating that the person at the customer care made various transactions from his account in order to process the refund and took away Rs 72,727. The youngster lodged a complaint with Bapunagar police, who registered a case of cheating and breach of trust against the company. Further investigations are underway, as reported by the Times of India. In the past couple of months, a number of cyber fraud cases has been reported across the country.

