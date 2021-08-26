Ahmedabad's dump yard being converted into green zone

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has taken an initiative to transform a dump yard in the city into a green zone.

The municipal corporation has cleared 16 hectares of the dump yard to transform the area into green zone.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's Standing committee chairman Hitesh Barot said, "The toxic dump yard is present here from the last 3 decades. It will be transferred into a green zone."

"We are planting several varieties of trees which will live up to 100 years and till now 16 hectares of land have been cleared and will take two or three months to fully convert the dumping site into a green zone," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor