AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Khan booked for assaulting neighbour

AIMIM MLA Mumtaz Khan has been booked for allegedly assaulting and threatening a neighbour, informed the police on Sunday.

As per the police, the complaint was sitting in front of his residence which is located beside AIMIM Charminar MLA Mumtaz Khan's residence. The complainant alleged that the MLA assaulted him and threatened him for not greeting him.

After receiving a complaint, a case has been registered under sections 341, 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the AIMIM MLA and further probe is on.

( With inputs from ANI )

