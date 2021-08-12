Air Force: IAF sacks staffer for refusing to get vaccinated against coronavirus

An Air Force employee who refused to be vaccinated with the corona vaccine has been fired from his job. Vaccination was made compulsory in terms of service. Additional Solicitor General Dewang Vyas said this in a report submitted to the apex court on Wednesday on a petition filed by Yogendra Kumar, an Air Force employee.

A bench of justices AJ Desai and AP Thackeray said nine employees across the country had refused to be vaccinated against corona. A show cause notice has been sent to all of them. Solicitor General Dewang Vyas told the High Court that one of them did not respond to the notice. This led to his dismissal. The name of the fired employee has not been disclosed. Vyas said vaccination has been made mandatory in the Air Force. Vaccination has also been given priority in terms of service related to the oath taken while accepting the job.

Petitioner Yogendra Kumar said that he was not in a position to get the corona vaccine, so he had rushed to the court on a notice sent by the Air Force. The court directed the Air Force to consider Yogendra Kumar's statement. The court has granted protection to eight persons, including Yogendra Kumar. Kumar told the court that the central government's order to vaccinate was voluntary and asked the air force to order it not to take action against him.