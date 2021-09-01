Air pollution may cut life expectancy of 40 percent Indian by 9 years, says report

The world's air pollution is increasing day by day. This is having a direct impact on the environment and human health. A report has expressed fears that air pollution will reduce the lives of Indians. The report was published by a research group in the United States. Researchers fear that air pollution could shorten the lives of 40 per cent of Indians by nine years.

The University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute (EPIC) has produced a report on air pollution and its effects on health. As many as 48 crore people living in Central, East and North India are facing air pollution. The nature of this air pollution is serious. According to the report, air pollution is increasing rapidly considering the geographical location. According to the report, air quality in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra is declining rapidly.

The Clean Air Campaign was launched in 2019 to reduce air pollution. The report praises the campaign. If the target set under this campaign is met, the life expectancy of the citizens of the country will increase by 1.7 years, while the life expectancy of the citizens of Delhi will increase by 3.1 years.

The level of pollution in Delhi is higher than other cities in the country. A clean air campaign was launched to curb industrial emissions and vehicle pollution. The campaign was launched with the aim of reducing the use of fuel used for transportation. The target is to reduce pollution by 20 to 30 per cent in 102 cities across the country by 2024.