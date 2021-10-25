Air quality improved to 'satisfactory' from 'poor' category in Delhi, NCR: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) senior scientist, Vijay Kumar, on Monday said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and NCR regions has improved to 'satisfactory' from the 'poor' category due to rains on October 24.

Kumar further informed that the air quality will again deteriorate to the 'moderate' category in the coming days.

"On October 23, Punjab and north Haryana received good rainfall, On October 24, Delhi and NCR region received very good rainfall. After the rain, air quality has improved to 'satisfactory' from the 'poor' category. In coming days, air quality will deteriorate to 'moderate' category," he stated.

Earlier on Sunday, rain lashed several parts of Delhi and its adjoining areas.

( With inputs from ANI )

