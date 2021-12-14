Air quality in Delhi, Noida slips to 'very poor' category; Gurugram's improves to 'moderate'

With the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 328, the air quality in the national capital has again deteriorated to the 'very poor' category, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) portal of the Ministry of Earth Sciences reported an air informed on Tuesday.

The air quality of the NCR region of Noida has also slipped to the 'very poor' category. The AQI stands at 333 in the NCR region.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Gurugram has improved from 'poor' to 'moderate' category with the AQI at 140.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The pollution level, as per the AQI, between December 1 and December 12 has been between 250 and 325.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, earlier on Monday, held a review meeting over the situation arising from air pollution in the city and decided that the entry of non-essential trucks will remain closed in the national capital till further orders.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor