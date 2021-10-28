Aircraft-themed restaurant opens in Gujarat's Vadodara

In delight for customers, an aircraft-themed restaurant named HighFly, opened up in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Wednesday.

Located on the main road near the highway of Vadodara city, the customers can now fulfil their dream of 'eating in the air' while sitting on the ground.

The aircraft can accommodate 106 people at a time. Sensors have been installed inside the aircraft just like a flight to call the waiter here. At the same time, the working staff like air hostess cabin crew have been hired here.

"An Airbus 320 was bought from a company in Bengaluru to build this restaurant. Each part of the aircraft was brought to Vadodara and it was remodelled as a restaurant," said Managing Director Mukhi, owner of the restaurant.

He added, "The restaurant will make you feel like you are travelling in a real-life aircraft. Different food options are available here, including Punjabi, Chinese, Continental, Italian, Mexican and Thai."

S Ali, a customer at the restaurant said, "I enjoyed visiting this restaurant. It is a unique concept indeed."

Shehnaaz, another customer said, "On our way to Surat, we saw a plane like a restaurant here. I came here with my family and felt happy to see such a place. It felt like we are actually sitting on a flight."

Just like the way one boards the flight at the airport, all the people entering this restaurant are given a boarding pass like a flight ticket.

( With inputs from ANI )

