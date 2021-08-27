Ajay Kumar Mishra chairs meeting of eminent freedom fighters' committee in Delhi

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra on Friday chaired a meeting of the Committee of Eminent Freedom Fighters in New Delhi.

Veteran Freedom Fighters from across the country attended the meeting, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in an official statement.

The Union Minster honored the Freedom Fighters who attended the meeting.

In his opening address, Mishra said the country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in the 75th year of India's Independence. He said freedom fighters participated with full dedication in the freedom struggle and the nation can never forget their invaluable contribution.

Mishra also said that as per the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Government is fully committed to the welfare of the freedom fighters and is taking all possible steps to provide them, the best of facilities.

During the meeting, freedom fighters gave a number of suggestions. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs heard their suggestions and assured consideration and quick action on them.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor