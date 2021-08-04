Ajmer: Nagaur man dies by suicide by lying down before train after his girlfriend dies

A young man died by suicide by lying near railway tracks on the third day of his girlfriend's death between Ren and Jalsu railway stations on Medta Road in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. The young man's name is Ghanshyam Meghwal. A video of a young man committing suicide has gone viral. Before he died, he had made a video by lying near the railway tracks. His girlfriend had passed away 3 days ago. Later on Monday evening, the youth put his head on the track between Ren and Jalsu stations and committed suicide.

The video was taken shortly before the suicide. The young man, who recorded the video while sitting on a railway track, said that he had started talking on the phone with a young woman a few days back. He then fell in love with her. Both of them belonged to different caste. He said that 3 days ago, the girl committed suicide without telling him. Now she comes in his dreams every day and calls. So he is going to her. He gave a message to the family to keep the bracelet and ring in his hand at home.

Ghanshyam said in the video that he spent three days without his girlfriend. These days were very difficult and now he could not live a single moment without her. So he is going to give up on his life for his girlfriend.

He also said, "Don't hold anyone responsible for my death." He is giving his life for his love without any pressure. Police are investigating the matter.