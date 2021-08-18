Ajoy Kumar appointed AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura

Published: August 18, 2021

Congress on Wednesday appointed former MP Ajoy Kumar as party in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura.

"Congress President has appointed Dr Ajoy Kumar as AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura with immediate effect," a party release said.

Ajoy Kumar thanked party chief Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and some other party leaders for his appointment.

"I assure that I will discharge the duties given by the party with full energy," he said in a tweet.

Kumar, a former IPS officer, had earlier served as Jharkhand Congress chief.

( With inputs from ANI )

Tags :congressAiccAjoy KumarSonia Gandhi