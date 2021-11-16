Akhilesh upset that Purvanchal Expressway ready without any corruption BJP hits out at Samajwadi Party Chief

Slamming Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegation of poor quality of work on the Purvanchal Expressway, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP said he is troubled by the fact that the 341-km road is ready without corruption of even Re 1. In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said, "Akhilesh-ji is feeling troubled over the speed of the double engine government in UP. Akhilesh-ji is thinking how corruption of even one rupee has not been committed and the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway is ready. Had he been in power, he would have constructed a two-lane expressway, while the money meant for the rest of the four lanes would have filled his coffers."

अखिलेश जी सोच में डूबे हुए है कि कैसे 341km लंबा पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस-वे बन गया और 1 रू. का भी भ्रष्टाचार नहीं हुआ…यदि वो सत्ता में होते तो 2-लेन एक्सप्रेस-वे बनाते और बाकी 4-लेन का पैसा अपनी तिजोरी में भर लेते। — Swatantra Dev Singh (@swatantrabjp) November 16, 2021

For the unversed, SP president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of trying to claim credit for the SP government’s work before the Assembly polls, and alleged that the Yogi Adityanath administration compromised on the quality of the expressway. Launching an attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public gathering during the inauguration ceremony of the Purvanchal Expressway, said, "The government before Yogi ji did injustice to people of Uttar Pradesh. The manner in which they discriminated in development, the manner in which they did welfare of only their family - people of Uttar Pradesh will permanently remove them from the path of the state's development, you did this in 2017."Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Purvanchal Expressway as the backbone of UP's economy. "Undoubtedly, this expressway will prove helpful in fulfilling the resolve of making the state a $1 trillion economy under the guidance of the Prime Minister," CM Adityanath tweeted.

