Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco appointed as working president of Goa Congress, James Andrade as Treasurer
By ANI | Published: October 17, 2021 09:01 PM2021-10-17T21:01:57+5:302021-10-17T21:10:07+5:30
Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco and James Andrade have been appointed as the Working President and the Treasurer respectively of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).
As per a press statement from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Lourenco and Andrade will occupy their respective positions with immediate effect.
Goa Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022.
( With inputs from ANI )
