Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco appointed as working president of Goa Congress, James Andrade as Treasurer

Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco and James Andrade have been appointed as the Working President and the Treasurer respectively of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

As per a press statement from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Lourenco and Andrade will occupy their respective positions with immediate effect.

Goa Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

