All-party meet on Nov 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session, PM Modi likely to attend
By ANI | Published: November 22, 2021 03:02 PM2021-11-22T15:02:35+5:302021-11-22T15:10:23+5:30
An all-party meet has been called on November 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session, informed the sources.
The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend the meet," sources said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app