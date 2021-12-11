Along with scientific growth, we also have to pledge to make a pollution-free India: Union Minister Sonowal

Informing that the Central Government is taking various steps to explore the resources in the seas, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that along with scientific growth, emphasis also needs to be laid on making India pollution-free.

His remarks came at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2021 in Panaji, Goa.

"At the inaugural function, tributes were paid to recently deceased Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat by observing silent prayer," read a press statement from Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The Union Minister visited various stalls at the IISF, and interacted with students on the occasion. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh, Shripad Naik and various dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal highlighted the rapid growth of science and technology under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the Prime Minister's call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat has connected every citizen of the country. The huge success of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in India is a reflection of the success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It is a victory of science, scientists and human values, the Minister said.

The Minister lauded the role of Union MoS Dr Jitendra Singh in promoting science and technology in India, especially among the student community. He also lauded the role of Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant in bringing fast growth to Goa.

Speaking on the growing popularity of Ayush globally, the Union Minister said that scientists are doing new studies to validate India's age-old traditional systems of medicine. Today, Ayush has captured a global market worth of more than 18 billion dollars.

IISF is an annual event considered to be the biggest platform in the country which brings together students, the public, researchers, innovators, and artists from around the globe. IISF 2021 is being organized jointly by the MoES, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati.

( With inputs from ANI )

