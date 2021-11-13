Amaravati violence: Maha DGP Sanjay Pandey appeals to citizens to maintain peace

Following a violent clash that broke out in Amaravati district of Maharashtra, Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey appealed to citizens on Saturday to maintain peace and not indulge in any violent activities.

In a video released by the Maharashtra Police, the DGP said, "In the past couple of days, incidents of violence, a huge mob of hundreds going on a rampage, destroying shops and private and public properties have been reported in some parts of the state. I don't think indulging in violent activity is good for anyone. I don't think anyone would be benefited by destroying private or public properties."

He further said, "...But it will have an adverse impact on you (those involved in violence). You will be arrested and uncertainty will loom over your future."

Pandey said, "You have to take the decision. It is our responsibility to maintain law and order in the state and if needed, we will use force to maintain law and order in the state. But I believe that the people of Maharashtra won't force us to do so..."

He added, "The Maharashtra police have imposed curfew in some places and I am hopeful that the people would follow the rules."

Incidents of pelting of stones were reported on Friday in Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati by the protesters, who were agitating against the violence that broke out in Panisagar in Tripura on October 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor