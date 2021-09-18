Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab Chief Minister

Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday, amid the ongoing political tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu who was recently appointed as the chief of the Congress' Punjab unit. The resignation comes less than five months before the Assembly elections in Punjab, and hours before a CLP meeting called by the Congress party.

He met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and handed him his resignation letter, Amarinder’s son Ravinder Singh tweeted. Earlier in the day, Congress high command Sonia Gandhi was learnt to have asked Amarinder to step down to facilitate the election of a new leader. The Chief Minister, however, refused to give in. Sources said Amarinder spoke to Sonia this morning and told her he would rather resign from the party than face such “humiliation”. The state goes to the polls early next year.

