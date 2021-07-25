Amarnath Yatra: Chhari Mubarak puja performed at Pahalgam in J-K

Special prayers were performed as the Chhari Mubarak, holy silver mace of Lord Shiva was taken to Pahalgam for 'Bhoomi Pujan' and 'Dhawajarohan' ceremonies on the auspicious occasion of Ashad-Purnima (Guru-Purnima) on Saturday.

With this, the age-old tradition associated with the annual pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas commenced on Saturday.

The rituals for 'Chhari Mubarak' marks the traditional commencement of the Amarnath Yatra. However, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has cancelled the annual pilgrimage in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the annual pilgrimage would be symbolic this year due to COVID-19.

Due to this, only a selected number of Sadhus attended the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

