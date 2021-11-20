Amazon India Directors booked in MP for online delivery of Marijuana

The Amazon executive director is booked by the police in connection with the shocking online delivery of a Marijuana case, on Saturday in Bhind Town of Madya Pradesh. The NDPS Act was registered in the Gohad police station under sections -228/21 and 8/20.

The police had seized 21.7 kg of cannabis from Pintu Tomar and Suraj Paviaya, both natives of Bhind. One Mukul Jaiswal, a native of Gwalior, was also arrested by the police. It emerged in police probe that Suraj and Mukul Jaiswal had created a firm Babu Tex and got registered with Amazon as a vendor and ensued online supplies of cannabis to their selected customers from Visakhapatnam. Vishakhapatnam Police have arrested one person in connection with the same case.

On this matter, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said “There are no guidelines for online businesses. We'll make guidelines for MP. Amazon was called but they’re not cooperating. We will bring them. I appeal to Amazon's MD-CEO to cooperate or else we'll initiate action.”

Meanwhile, Bhind police Manoj Singh told that Amazon was not cooperating with the police at all “The company is earning hugely from this country and they have a social responsibility towards citizens. We had sent our team to their offices but nothing much happened. They are shifting the onus. We have emailed notices to the authorities concerned,” he said.

Whereas Amazon denied all the allegations against them and said “Amazon extends full cooperation to law enforcement agencies, and even in the present marijuana case, we have remained committed to the investigation. Amazon.in officials have held several rounds of discussions with MP Police since the issue was first notified to us. We are in the process of gathering relevant information, as requested by the local investigating authorities, and are well on course to submitting them within the stipulated deadline.”

Bhind police is investigating this matter thoroughly through an e-network.