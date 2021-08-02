Amid border dispute with Assam, Mizoram Governor meets Amit Shah

Amid tensions between Assam and Mizoram over boundary dispute, Union Home Minister on Monday met Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati in New Delhi on Monday.

"Governor of Mizoram, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati met Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah," Home Minister's Office tweeted.

Before his meeting with Shah, Kambhampati said that the Union Home Minister is trying to defuse the situation and find a solution.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to defuse the situation and find a solution. Both the CMs (Assam and Mizoram) reiterated that peace will be restored," the Governor told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Mizoram Governor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the current border situation and how to diffuse the tensions between the two states.

On July 26, the border dispute between the two states escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

