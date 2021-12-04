Amid Omicron scare, 9 members of family in Jaipur tests covid positive

The threat of a new omicron variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa has now increased in India as well. Omicron variant has been confirmed in two people from Karnataka. Following this, the state government has issued new rules on corona. In Maharashtra too, 30 samples have been sent for genome sequencing. In Jaipur, Rajasthan, nine members of the same family tested positive for corona, four of whom had returned from South Africa. Samples have also been sent for genome sequencing. Apart from this, people who came in contact with these people are also being searched.

Of the nine members of the same family who were found to be infected with corona in Jaipur, four have returned from South Africa. Omicron infection has not yet been confirmed in them. Their samples have been sent to a laboratory for genome sequencing. All 9 of them have been isolated at Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS).

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma, 14 samples have been taken and 9 of them have tested positive. Four people have returned from South Africa in contact tracing. Under the new rules, returnees from South Africa will have to stay isolated in RUHS. All 9 people found infected have been isolated, while 5 have been placed in home quarantine.