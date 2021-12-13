Amid Opposition din, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
By ANI | Published: December 13, 2021 12:13 PM2021-12-13T12:13:33+5:302021-12-13T12:20:02+5:30
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday following the ruckus created by Opposition parties over the suspension of 12 MPs.
Earlier, the Upper House of Parliament was adjourned until noon.
( With inputs from ANI )
