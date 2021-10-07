Amit Shah chairs meeting with NSA Doval, others

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a security meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, and the Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar in his North Block office in New Delhi.

The meeting, which also saw the participation of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Chief Kuldiep Singh and Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Pankaj Singh, lasted for around 2.45 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

