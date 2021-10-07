Amit Shah chairs meeting with NSA Doval, others

By ANI | Published: October 7, 2021 04:10 PM2021-10-07T16:10:27+5:302021-10-07T16:20:02+5:30

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a security meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, and the Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar in his North Block office in New Delhi.

Amit Shah chairs meeting with NSA Doval, others

The meeting, which also saw the participation of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Chief Kuldiep Singh and Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Pankaj Singh, lasted for around 2.45 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

