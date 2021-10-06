Amit Shah condoles demise of 'Ramayan' actor Arvind Trivedi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday joined the nation in mourning the demise of veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who was best known for starring as Ravan in Ramayan television serial.

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar's 1987 iconic TV series Ramayan, passed away at the age of 82. Trivedi was suffering from age-related illnesses and suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night.

Trivedi also served as a Member of Parliament from 1991 to 1996.

"Arvind Trivedi not only left an indelible mark on the film world with his excellent acting in Ramayana, but his acting settled in the hearts of people. He will always be in our memory for his remarkable performance and public service work. I express my condolences to their families," Amit Shah tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted a throwback picture with the late actor on Twitter and said, "We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial."

Ramayan actors Arun Govil, Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia have also paid tributes to Trivedi.

The veteran actor was cremated at the Dahanukar Wadi cremation ground in the Kandivali area, early on Wednesday morning.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor